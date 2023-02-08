Mumbai Metro: Now you can purchase tickets using WhatsApp, check simple steps (file photo)

Mumbai news: People who often travel in Mumbai Metro do not need to stand in long queues for purchasing a ticket. To make the journey hassle-free for commuters, the city metro has started a new service for purchasing tickets using WhatsApp.

One can now buy a ticket using a phone with easy steps without going to the ticket booths or standing in line. The official Mumbai Metro Twitter handle said that commuters may travel without fuss by just purchasing their tickets using WhatsApp.

Mumbai Metro has made a video tutorial to introduce the new functionality to the public. "The city that is always on the move now doesn't need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say "Hi" for convenience," the tweet read.

Steps to purchase ticket using WhatsApp:

Step 1: You just have to text on WhatsApp "Hi" at 967000-8889.

Step 2: An instant link for purchasing tickets will then be sent to you.

Step 3: After payment, a QR code will be sent, which must be authenticated at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gate before entering the platform.

The QR code will provide access to information about the journey, including the kind of ticket (single or return), origin and destination, fare, and the date and time the ticket was issued.

The city that is always on the move now doesn't need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say "Hi" for convenience. whatsappeticketing eticketingservice eticket metroeticket aveaniceday pic.twitter.com/rojFb0kqB6 — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01) February 7, 2023

READ | Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai to Pune in 3 hours, Solapur in 6.30 hours, check fares, halts and other details