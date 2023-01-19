Mumbai Metro: Line 2A, Line 7 launched, check routes, station details here

Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Citizens of India's financial capital are excited about the new Mumbai Metro Rail Line. Today, the newly constructed Mumbai Metro lines 2A (yellow line) and 7 (red line) were officially opened by prime minister Narendra Modi. While metro line 7, which connects Andheri E and Dahisar E, is about 16.5 km long, metro line 2A, which connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar, is about 18.6 km long.

From Andheri West to Valani, phase II has been stretched by 9 km, covering 8 stations. At Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West, there will be a new interchange station for the two Metro lines. PM Modi will also introduce the National Common Mobility Card and the MUMBAI 1 mobile app during his visit .

The app will make travelling easier, allow users to pay for tickets digitally using UPI, and be displayed at metro station entry gates. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be utilised on metro corridors, but it can also be used on regional trains and local buses.

READ | Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal molested, 'dragged' by car for 10-15 meters

According to the PMO statement, commuters won't need to carry numerous cards or cash because the NCMC card will facilitate rapid, contactless, digital transactions, simplifying the process and providing a one complete solution.

Metro Line 2A stations

This 18.6 km yellow line metro line will join Dahisar East and DN Nagar. 17 stations make up the line 2A, including Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar, Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, and Borivali (West).

Metro Line 7 stations

The length of the approximately 16.5 km metro line 7 that will interact Andheri East to Dahisar East (red line). There are 13 stations in total along Metro Line 7, including Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.

READ | Republic Day celebrations: Free Delhi Metro ride for THESE people on January 26, details inside

(With inputs from agency)