Mumbai Metro: Line 2A, Line 7 launched, check routes, station details here

Today, the newly constructed Mumbai Metro lines 2A (yellow line) and 7 (red line) will be officially opened by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Citizens of India's financial capital are excited about the new Mumbai Metro Rail Line. Today, the newly constructed Mumbai Metro lines 2A (yellow line) and 7 (red line) were officially opened by prime minister Narendra Modi. While metro line 7, which connects Andheri E and Dahisar E, is about 16.5 km long, metro line 2A, which connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar, is about 18.6 km long.

From Andheri West to Valani, phase II has been stretched by 9 km, covering 8 stations. At Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West, there will be a new interchange station for the two Metro lines. PM Modi will also introduce the National Common Mobility Card and the MUMBAI 1 mobile app during his visit .

The app will make travelling easier, allow users to pay for tickets digitally using UPI, and be displayed at metro station entry gates. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be utilised on metro corridors, but it can also be used on regional trains and local buses.

According to the PMO statement, commuters won't need to carry numerous cards or cash because the NCMC card will facilitate rapid, contactless, digital transactions, simplifying the process and providing a one complete solution.

Metro Line 2A stations

This 18.6 km yellow line metro line will join Dahisar East and DN Nagar. 17 stations make up the line 2A, including Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar, Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, and Borivali (West).

Metro Line 7 stations

The length of the approximately 16.5 km metro line 7 that will interact Andheri East to Dahisar East (red line). There are 13 stations in total along Metro Line 7, including Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada.

(With inputs from agency)

Aamir Khan, Christian Bale, Vineet Kumar: Actors who went through insane physical transformation for movies
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
