Mumbai: Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar didn't even touch me, says woman

Almost 10 days after a video of mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar 'manhandling' a woman went viral on social media, the woman said that he didn't even touch her.

"Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar didn't even touch me," she said on Friday.

After the incident, the woman was not traceable. When DNA tried to contact her on the very next day of the incident, her neighbours informed that she had gone to the village.

However, 10 days after the incident, the woman uploaded a video on social media in which she said that she was not even touched by Mahadeshwar.

Meanwhile, Mahadeshwar claimed that it was Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) ploy to damage his reputation.

In the video, the woman, a resident of Patel Nagar in Santacruz (east), blamed the opposition party for making the video viral.

The video was shot when Mayor had visited Santacruz to visit the family of mother-son duo who was electrocuted on August 4.

In another viral video, the woman said, "I was not assaulted or molested. The opposition is trying to portray him in a bad light. I don't want to lodge any complaint against him. He is a good man."

Speaking with DNA, Mayor Mahadeshwar said, "I am very happy that the woman came out in my defence. I am a principal by profession, and I can't even think to do such a crime."