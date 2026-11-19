Four people, including three children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat at Poonam Park Building in Lalbaug on Thursday morning. No injuries had been reported so far.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke pouring out of the affected flat. (Credit: Twitter)

Four people, including three children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Thursday morning. The blaze started in a flat on the 10th floor of Poonam Park Building, a ground-plus-10-storey structure in Chivada Gully. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel rescued the occupants through the staircase during the firefighting operation.

The rescued people included two children aged around 9–10 years from Room No. 903 on the ninth floor, and a one-year-old boy and a woman from Room No. 1005 on the 10th floor.

Thick smoke seen coming out of flat

Fire at Poonam Park, Lalbaug #Mumbai https://t.co/JT4GW0KEFD — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 19, 2026

Videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke pouring out of the affected flat. Flames could also be seen coming through the window grill as emergency teams worked to control the fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the incident at 10.16 am on November 19. The fire was classified as a Level-I incident at 10.50 am.

Firefighting teams and other emergency personnel were immediately sent to the building.

Multiple fire and rescue vehicles deployed

According to preliminary information, the operation involved three fire engines, one fire tender and two jumbo tankers. A hydraulic rescue and firefighting vehicle, a breathing apparatus van, a turntable ladder, an advanced ladder platform and a water tanker were also deployed.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, the 108 ambulance service, BEST and the local civic ward office assisted in the response. The fire was brought under control by 11.40 am.

No injuries reported so far

All four occupants were safely rescued, and no injuries had been reported at the time of the update. Authorities are yet to share details about what caused the fire or the extent of damage to the flat.