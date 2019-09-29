Mumbai: Man rapes wife, circulates videos to friend, nabbed

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Mankhurd police for allegedly raping his own wife and circulating her naked photographs and videos to his best friend. Mankhurd police has also arrested the husband's best friend for threatening the woman with video and demanding a sexual relationship with her.

According to the police officials, the victim registered the FIR on Thursday with Mankhurd police and both the accused were arrested on Saturday morning. Police also recovered the naked photographs and videos of the woman from the accused and his best friend's phone.

According to the police officials, in 2015, the survivor married the accused. They started living in Mankhurd. In April, the husband captured naked photographs of his wife through a hidden camera.

Police officials said, "After the victim found out about her husband's activity, she decided to separate and sent a divorce notice. On May 6, the accused asked her to meet to resolve the matter. The accused raped her at his residence. The husband tried to convince her to get into a relationship with his friend, and he would get money in exchange."

However, on September 23 this year, the accused's friend met her and showed her the photographs sent by her husband. "With these photographs, he demanded a sexual relationship with him and also offered to give Rs 2000 in exchange of sex," said a police officer.

The victim then approached the Mankhurd police and registered the FIR on Thursday.