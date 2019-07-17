Mumbai: Man paraded naked for molesting minor
Police said that the watchman allegedly molested the minor girl on Sunday night in Bolinj in the township.
Maharashtra Police said on Monday that a watchman of a residential complex in Palghar’s Virar area was thrashed by some people and paraded naked on the streets for allegedly molesting a minor girl.
Senior Inspector Appar Saheb Lengre of Arnala police station said the watchman sustained injuries after the public beating and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police have booked him under section 354 (assault to outrage modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.