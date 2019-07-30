Mumbai: Man murdered over old feud, six arrested

Police have arrested six people in connection to the case and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

A 32-year-old man was killed on Sunday night due to an old enmity in Ghatkopar. The deceased Nitesh Sawant who was a resident of Gauri Shankar Wadi at Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, was celebrating his birthday in a garden with his friends when a group of 5-6 people attacked him with sharp weapons. Police revealed that an altercation between Sawant and another group that occurred a week ago could be the reason for his murder. Police have arrested six people in connection to the case and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Hours after the incident, police arrested six men in connection with the murder. Those arrested have been identified as - Sanket Kharat (26), Mahesh Shivalkar (29), Prasad Gapat (22), Rohan Nikam (29), Kamlesh Hole (20) and Yash Ichale (19). Senior inspector Pratap Bhosale said, “Prima facie 4-5 days ago he (Sawant) had an altercation with someone. Probably they called few more people and committed this crime.”

The accused will be produced in a magistrate court on Tuesday.