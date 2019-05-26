Mumbai: Man kills wife, then attempts suicide

A 29-year-old husband who killed his wife after hitting her head on the wall last week in a drunken stupor has been arrested by the Wadala Truck Terminal police.

The accused, Sanjaykumar Padihari (29), after realising that he has killed his wife Suman (20), tried to end his life as well. The matter came to light on Tuesday when some neighbours alerted the cops about a foul smell emanating from the couple's room in a chawl in Sion's Shastri Nagar area. The cops rushed the couple to a hospital where Suman was declared dead. However, Sanjaykumar was revived and discharged after 8 hours.

According to the police, the couple which got married a year ago hailed from Jharkhand. Sanjaykumar was employed at a garment shop located at Dadar and was addicted to alcohol. The couple were having frequent quarrels due to the man's alcoholism. "On Sunday, last week, when Sanjaykumar returned home highly inebriated, Suman started arguing with him. Enraged, he banged her head against the wall thrice following which she lost her consciousness and died on the spot. When Sanjaykumar realised that he had killed his wife, he decided to hide the body inside his house to evade police action," said a police officer. From Sunday to Tuesday, Sanjaykumar consumed alcohol sitting next to the corpse.

On Tuesday, he took a sharp weapon and slashed his wrist. "Sanjay then confessed to killing his wife and trying to commit suicide during interrogation," the officer added.