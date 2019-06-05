Mumbai: Man killed over business dispute in Wadala

A 52 year-old man was found dead inside his Antop Hill residence with his throat slit by two men on Monday night. The deceased is identified as Anand Narayan who was a former journalist with print and broadcast media. He was declared dead immediately after he was rushed to Sion Hospital.

The Antop Hill police have arrested two men in this case identified as Sarang Patarkar and Selvam Devendra alias Tambi and the cops have the cited the alleged differences between Narayan and Patarkar over their partnership regarding a restaurant to be the motive behind the murder.

As per police records, Narayan is survived by his wife and a 12 year-old daughter. He had started a hotel business with Patarkar in 2015 in Parel and the partnership was for Rs. 2 crores. For the venture, Narayan had mortgaged his house and wife's jewellery. However, the venture failed and the hotel was shut. Narayan blamed Patarkar for the losses.

"Many times, Patarkar was humiliated and Narayan would ask for money in return from him. Few months back, Narayan opened another restaurant in Shivaji Park area and did not include Patarkar which further enraged him.To amicably settle differences the trio met at Sion and then proceded to Narayan's house. A police officer told DNA that in one CCTV footage that one accused is seen carrying a knife and in another both are seen exiting the premises at 2 am.

Following the murder Patarkar fled to Pune. However, Tambi confessed the crime and surrendered to the cops. Section 302 of IPC is imposed on both.

"He was a good man and had no problems in the society. We have come today to support his family in this hard time," said Mahindra Gaikwad, Narayan's society Chairman.