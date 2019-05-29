Mumbai: Man helps ‘hurt child’, conned of Rs 2 lakh

The owner of a popular eatery in Bhendi Bazar gave Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of a 'seriously injured' child thinking he was doing his bit in the holy month of Ramzan. He handed over the money for a packet of 'blood and surgery-related material' only to realise later that it contained snacks.

In his complaint to the Sion police, Gulam Husain, who owns Cafe Nizari, said he received a call from a person identifying himself as a cop from JJ Marg police station on Sunday. The caller sought his help saying his nephew had died in a road accident at Navsari in Gujarat and his son was seriously injured.

"The person said his son was in the ICU and asked Husain if he knew anyone in Navsari who could help. When Husain said no, he passed on the number of one Dr Haji of Sion hospital who told the eatery owner that the child urgently needed a surgery," said inspector Sanjay Popalghat of Sion police station.

Kamble asked Husain, 56, to get a packet of 'blood and equipment for a heart surgery' collected from gate number 7 of Sion hospital after paying Rs 2 lakh to the carrier. "Kamble said he would rush to Mumbai to collect the packet and pay Husain the money. He asked Husain to keep packet in a refrigerator. When Kamble didn't get back till evening, Husain tried to reach him. His phone number was switched off," said Popalghat.

Worried about the child's health, Husain called on Dr Haji's number, which too was switched off. "He then asked his staff to open the packet and was stunned to find sandwiches, bhajias and dried snacks," said Popalghat, adding he had never come across such a modus operandi to cheat people.

Popalghat said they have formed special teams to track down the fraudsters.

