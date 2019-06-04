Mumbai: Man gets new lease of life after declared brain-dead

A 29-year-old neuro technician fought a rare kind of brain tumor, Acute Hydrocephalus and got a new lease of life after he was brought brain dead at the time of emergency at Global Hospital, Parel.

Ritesh Kumar (name changed) was suffering from a benign tumour which resulted in accumulation of excess Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) within the brain. This resulted in increased pressure of fluid in the brain. An MRI scan later revealed that he had developed a rare cyst called colloid cyst in the centre of the brain, which needed immediate intervention.

Almost three months ago, Kumar started experiencing the symptoms which consisted of severe headache, slurring of speech, fever and blackouts. He developed sensorium, a medical condition characterized by the inability to think clearly or concentrate.

"At the time of admission, Ritesh was in a coma which is very rare. We had to perform multiple surgeries to first remove the fluid and then the cyst. The cyst was obstructing the flow of the CSF which resulted in increased pressure in his brain," said Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Global Hospital.

"It is a slow-growing tumour but its location is very critical. Since the tumour was in the centre of the brain, it was surrounded by right and left half of the brain, motor as well sensory centre. During surgery, we can monitor the motor and sensory control but memory control is difficult to monitor. So, we had to take precautions as we had to deal with all these factors," he added.

"Initially I had severe headaches, which I did not pay much heed to and after this my situation worsened. However, after surgery, I feel better. It's been over a month now, and I can move freely as well. My family who was worried is also happy now," expressed Kumar.

The condition is usually seen in people belonging to the age group of 30's and 40's. The doctor pointed out that one should not ignore symptoms of headache, vomiting and any other sign and should seek immediate supervision.