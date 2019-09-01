Mumbai: Man gets lifer under POCSO for minor's rape

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on Mohammed Ansari (31).

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday sentenced a man to life in prison for raping an intellectually disabled 16-year-old girl in 2015.



The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on Mohammed Ansari (31). The girl had told in her statement to the magistrate that the man had sexually assaulted her four times in the past too. The matter had come to light after the girl had missed her periods and her mother had taken her to a doctor. Sonography test had revealed that she was four months pregnant. On being asked, the girl told her mother that 'Dukanwala uncle' (shopkeeper uncle) had done it. The fetus had to be aborted. A police complaint was then lodged. The girl identified the man after police arrested him.



Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said that for recording the victim's evidence in court, the court had to take the help of a special educator to interpret the gestures of the girl. The girl's mother was also permitted to sit with her to help in the interpretation.