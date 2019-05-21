Mumbai: Mahul and Mogra pumping stations move step forward

After almost 13 years, the water pumping stations at Mahul and Mogra got a little push. The stations will give relief from waterlogging to people living in Wadala and Santacruz. The stations are part of the eight pumping stations that are being constructed under the BRIMSTOWAD project.

The six other pumping stations are already operational. Mahul and Mogra pumping stations had remained on paper due to various issues with regard to land. Now, the court granted some relief in the Mogra disputed land case and the Salt Pan commissioner replied to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) letter.The Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal System (BRIMSTOWAD) plan was ready in the nineties.

The BMC had not implemented it due to the huge cost involved. After the July 26, 2005 floods and the Chitale committee report, the BMC started implementing it. The civic body was supposed to construct pumping stations at eight places – Haji Ali, Irla (Juhu), Love Grove and Cleveland Bunder (both at Worli), Britannia (Reay Road), Gajdharbandh (Khardanda), Mogra (Santacruz), and at Mahul. The six pumping stations are now operational.Although the Mahul and Mogra pumping stations are still on the paper even after 13 years, there is some ray of hope for both the stations.

The Mahul pumping station is in the mangrove area and under the Salt Pan commissioner. The BMC has already made changes in the plan to minimise the destruction of mangroves and to seek approval from the state. But, it can apply for the environment ministry’s clearance only after the land has been transferred.

The BMC had written to the Salt Pan Commissioner in 2017. It is only after two years that the civic body received a reply.

There is some good news for Mogra also. The land is under dispute with two of its owners claiming value. The court asked the BMC to deposit the land value — Rs 45 crore — in the court. The cost will be given to the owner after the dispute is resolved. So now, the BMC can plan a pumping station on the land with the permission of the Suburb Collector.

