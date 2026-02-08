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Mumbai: Death toll in Kurla landslide tragedy rises to 7; two children among dead

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade has announced compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each person who sustained injuries in the landslide.

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Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 01:05 AM IST

Mumbai: Death toll in Kurla landslide tragedy rises to 7; two children among dead
Two children, aged 2 and 4, lost their lives in the incident.
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The death toll in the landslide at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar near Rathod Medical in Mumbai's Kurla area in wee hours of Wednesday following heavy rain has risen to seven, including two children, according to a senior official. The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Samir Ansari (14), Sahil Husen Abdul Kazi (19), an unidentified person aged around 45, Aban Arif Shaikh (2); Manat Arif Shaik (4), Marjina Arif Shaikh (27), and Viket Ramesh Yadav (27). The information was provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade has announced compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each person who sustained injuries in the Kurla landslide incident. Following the incident, police personnel were deployed at the spot along with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, which included officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that its officials, employees, and workers, alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, and other agencies, are making desperate efforts to rescue the people stuck in the sheds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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