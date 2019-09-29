Mumbai: Magistrate Court closes 29-yr-old case, says nothing to be achieved

A magistrate court in Girgaum on Thursday closed proceedings in a case from 1990 and discharged the accused who was charged with stealing a tape recorder and some cash from a bar, the total worth of the stolen material being Rs 13,900.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate DB Mane said in his order, "Presence of accused is not secured in spite of issuance of warrants and proclamation."

The court further noted, "The key witness of the prosecution i.e. the informant has stated that he is unable to identify the accused. The matter is an old one, about 29 years. The evidence of the informant clearly shows that he is not knowing [sic] the accused. In such circumstances, even if the presence of the accused is secured, then also there is not sufficient evidence against him. In such circumstances, nothing will be achieved by keeping this matter pending."

The court had recorded the testimony of the informant in which he had said that in the year 1989-1990, he used to run a bar. One morning when he opened it, his tape recorder was missing. He had lodged an FIR and after the police interrogated the waiters at the bar, the device was recovered. The magistrate also noted that the informant told the court that he was unable to identify the accused.