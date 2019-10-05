Mumbai: Lower Parel businessman kills self by leaping from terrace

A Mumbai-based 51-year-old businessman, identified as Ramesh Mohanlal Jain, a resident of Unity Tower at PB Marg at Lower Parel, allegedly committed suicide after jumping from his apartment's seventh floor terrace. NM Joshi Marg police station registered a case of accidental death. At primary stage, the police suspected that Jain incurred heavy losses in his business since the past few months and had gone into depression, which must have forced him to take the extreme step.

Ramesh is said to have clothes manufacturing business, but since last year he was started facing losses owing to which his debt increased. Police didn't find any suicide note from the deceased.

According to police officials, on Friday at 11 am Jain was at home and after having his breakfast he went to the apartment's seventh floor in an open passage area of his residence. Later he leaped from the terrace and ended his life. The security guard of the building found Jain lying on the ground floor in a pool of blood. he immediately informed his family members who rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival."

"During the primary report we found out that Jain incurred a huge loss in his business. We will record his family's statement. In the meantime we have sent his body for postmortem and have registered an ADR in this case," said Senior Inspector Pandit Thorat of NM Joshi Marg Police Station.