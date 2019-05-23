Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai: Long recovery for Jogeshwari cylinder blast burn victims

According to the incident report, the accident occurred due to a gas leak in the shanty at around 8.40 pm. The fire was doused by 9.15 pm.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

The 14 victims of the cylinder blast at Behrambaug in Jogeshwari (west) on Tuesday night are now recovering at various hospitals around the city, with burn injuries ranging between five to 60 per cent. Some also have a long road to recovery ahead due to the intensity of their injuries.

Dr Vidya Mane, medical superintendent of HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari said that of the 14 injured, two people were discharged after treatment, while the others are still being treated at the HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital.

Of them, two kids aged around two years old suffered around 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries and are now being kept in trauma stimulated intensive care unit under observation along with two other patients. Many of the patients have also sustained injuries on their face, torso, and limbs. Three patients have also been shifted out to other hospitals. Two identified as Priyanka Nalavde, who suffered 40 to 45 per cent burn injuries and 47-year-old Deepak Gochilal Rai, who has 35 to 40 per cent burns were shifted to Sion Hospital.

Sion Hospital's on-duty medical officer, said, "Both the patients were admitted to Sion Hospital on Wednesday morning. They are in a stable condition, but will take a lot of time to recover as both have suffered superficial and deep burn injuries."

"None of the patients are critical, but are kept under observation. Only after 48 hours of monitoring will we be able to know about their recovery and further course of treatment required," Dr Mane said.

She added, "Patients with 50 per cent and more burn injuries will take more time to recover, but all are in at least in a stable condition."

According to the incident report, the accident occurred due to a gas leak in the shanty at around 8.40 pm. The fire was doused by 9.15 pm.

2 Discharged

Of the 14 injured, two people were discharged after treatment, while the others are still being treated at HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. 

