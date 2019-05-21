Mumbai: Locals cry 'coercion' as builder attempts sudden demolition

Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Gadar 2 grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

5 ways to overcome procrastination

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

After Gadar 2 grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Locals cry 'coercion' as builder attempts sudden demolition

The developer, SD Corporation, had been in talks with the residents for the redevelopment of the building since 2008.

article-main
Latest News

Shruti Gupta

Updated: May 21, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday morning, residents of Shivaji Nagar chawl at Mahajani Path, Sewri were in for a shock when they realised that the builder who had been in talks to redevelop the chawl had sent men to pull the establishment down without notice. In the skirmish that followed between the residents and the demolition team, one dweller was injured and admitted to hospital.

On Monday, the builder's team broke the shed of the stage where the residents celebrate Ganpati festival every year. When they proceeded to break the stage, the residents intervened. A fight ensued in which Parvez Sayad, a resident of the chawl was injured and was hospitalised.

"On Monday, the builder sent around 100 bouncers who started a demolition drive. When we asked for their work order, they did not have papers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," said Ajit Mungekar, a resident.

The developer, SD Corporation, had been in talks with the residents for the redevelopment of the building since 2008. Though all the 137 families residing in the chawl has agreed for redevelopment, 50 of them are demanding for a registered agreement from the builder moving out.

"Initially, the builder initially offered us 600 sq ft flats and increased the carpet area by 80 sq ft later. However, in 2018, when BMC gave Letter of Intent, the builder backtracked and promised only 500 sq ft. The builder also refused to provide other amenities that were promised before. Hence, we are insisting on a registered agreement unlike others who vacated only with a notary agreement," complained Rajan Bhagat, adding that the builder has already made cheque payment to people who moved out.

The residents have an ongoing arbitration case in the High Court in which their matter of registered agreement will also be heard. "With an ongoing case, how can they start demolition? We did not receive any notice from the builder, neither have they shared their redevelopment plans with us," said Mungekar.

When DNA tried to contact the builder, but the calls went unanswered.

Blows Exchanged

  • On Monday, the builder’s team broke the shed of the stage where residents celebrate Ganpati festival every year 
  • When the residents intervened, a fight ensued in which one was injured

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend who is also an actress

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Meet daughter of ice-cream seller who cracked IIT-JEE; know Telangana tribal woman's inspiring story

How Hyderabad-born engineer became CEO of world's second-largest company worth $2.3 trillion

Meet Indian actor with most 100 crore films at the box office, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE