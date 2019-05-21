Mumbai: Locals cry 'coercion' as builder attempts sudden demolition

The developer, SD Corporation, had been in talks with the residents for the redevelopment of the building since 2008.

On Monday morning, residents of Shivaji Nagar chawl at Mahajani Path, Sewri were in for a shock when they realised that the builder who had been in talks to redevelop the chawl had sent men to pull the establishment down without notice. In the skirmish that followed between the residents and the demolition team, one dweller was injured and admitted to hospital.

On Monday, the builder's team broke the shed of the stage where the residents celebrate Ganpati festival every year. When they proceeded to break the stage, the residents intervened. A fight ensued in which Parvez Sayad, a resident of the chawl was injured and was hospitalised.

"On Monday, the builder sent around 100 bouncers who started a demolition drive. When we asked for their work order, they did not have papers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," said Ajit Mungekar, a resident.

The developer, SD Corporation, had been in talks with the residents for the redevelopment of the building since 2008. Though all the 137 families residing in the chawl has agreed for redevelopment, 50 of them are demanding for a registered agreement from the builder moving out.

"Initially, the builder initially offered us 600 sq ft flats and increased the carpet area by 80 sq ft later. However, in 2018, when BMC gave Letter of Intent, the builder backtracked and promised only 500 sq ft. The builder also refused to provide other amenities that were promised before. Hence, we are insisting on a registered agreement unlike others who vacated only with a notary agreement," complained Rajan Bhagat, adding that the builder has already made cheque payment to people who moved out.

The residents have an ongoing arbitration case in the High Court in which their matter of registered agreement will also be heard. "With an ongoing case, how can they start demolition? We did not receive any notice from the builder, neither have they shared their redevelopment plans with us," said Mungekar.

When DNA tried to contact the builder, but the calls went unanswered.

Blows Exchanged