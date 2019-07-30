Mumbai: Locals collect data on potholes to apprise BMC

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 27,399 on Flipkart after Rs 42,600 discount, check details

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

7 vegetarian foods to boost testosterone levels

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Shirtless Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika can't stop drooling

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Locals collect data on potholes to apprise BMC

Maharashtra second on the list of states with high road accidents behind Uttar Pradesh

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fed up of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s inaction towards the pothole problem, the residents of Bhandup have decided to take things in their own hand. Carrying measurement scales in hand, the people on Sunday spread out on Sanman Singh road, Tembhipada and Shivaji Talao to measure the depths of potholes themselves.

Driving on the roads had become a challenge in those areas and safety of both commuters and pedestrians were at risk. Repeated requests to the BMC to take stock of the situation yielded no result and so the residents began collecting data on the number of potholes in their area, their depth and length and decided to submit it to the local BMC ward officer.

Aggrieved locals have vowed to tail behind the officials everyday unless an action is taken to mend the roads.

Kiran Gaichore, a local taking part in the initiative, said, “We will go to the BMC everyday to apprise them the condition of the road. There are daily accidents happening here. Is the BMC waiting for a big one? So now we will give data to the BMC officers. We will take followup too. We want to get rid of potholes as soon as possible.”

The number of road accidents on the streets of Mumbai has seen an uptick over the years. The civic authorities in the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have been passing the ball over the responsibility of roads and potholes.

Visuals of an accident in Kalyan last year, which claimed three lives, went viral on social media prompting heavy scrutiny of the city administration.

Dark Statistics

  • Tussle between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority often over the responsibility for potholed roads. 
  • Maharashtra second on the list of states with high road accidents behind Uttar Pradesh 
  • The state recorded around 3600 deaths from road accidents in 2018, up from 726 in 2017
  • Rainfall washes out claims by authorities of better roads every year

Zee Media Newsroom

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 out: See how to check, what is next for applicants here

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Meet India's richest poultry farmer with Rs 12000 crore turnover, started firm with Rs 5000, no IIT, IIM education

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE