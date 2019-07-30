Mumbai: Locals collect data on potholes to apprise BMC

Maharashtra second on the list of states with high road accidents behind Uttar Pradesh

Fed up of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s inaction towards the pothole problem, the residents of Bhandup have decided to take things in their own hand. Carrying measurement scales in hand, the people on Sunday spread out on Sanman Singh road, Tembhipada and Shivaji Talao to measure the depths of potholes themselves.

Driving on the roads had become a challenge in those areas and safety of both commuters and pedestrians were at risk. Repeated requests to the BMC to take stock of the situation yielded no result and so the residents began collecting data on the number of potholes in their area, their depth and length and decided to submit it to the local BMC ward officer.

Aggrieved locals have vowed to tail behind the officials everyday unless an action is taken to mend the roads.

Kiran Gaichore, a local taking part in the initiative, said, “We will go to the BMC everyday to apprise them the condition of the road. There are daily accidents happening here. Is the BMC waiting for a big one? So now we will give data to the BMC officers. We will take followup too. We want to get rid of potholes as soon as possible.”

The number of road accidents on the streets of Mumbai has seen an uptick over the years. The civic authorities in the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have been passing the ball over the responsibility of roads and potholes.

Visuals of an accident in Kalyan last year, which claimed three lives, went viral on social media prompting heavy scrutiny of the city administration.

Dark Statistics

Tussle between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority often over the responsibility for potholed roads.

Maharashtra second on the list of states with high road accidents behind Uttar Pradesh

The state recorded around 3600 deaths from road accidents in 2018, up from 726 in 2017

Rainfall washes out claims by authorities of better roads every year

