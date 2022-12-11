Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today due to mega block, check timings and other details

Mumbai local trains: The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, Central Railway has said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today due to mega block, check timings and other details
Mumbai: Local train services to be affected on Sunday due to mega block (file photo)

Mumbai: Central Railway will on Sunday, December 11, operate a mega block on its suburban sections for 5th and 6th lines for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

It will be carrying out work on Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th lines from 9 am to 1 pm. Due to this, some local trains will remain cancelled and some trains will run late, it said. 

“The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said in a press statement.

Following trains will be delayed by 10-15 minutes

  • 11010 Pune- Mumbai Sinhagad Express.
  • 17611 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Rajya Rani Express.
  • 12124 Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen.
  • 13201 Patna-LTT Express.
  • 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express.
  • 12126 Pune- Mumbai Pragati Express.
  • 22160 Chennai-Mumbai Express.
  • 12168 Banaras- LTT Express.
  • 12321 Howrah- Mumbai Mail.
  • 12812 Hatia- LTT Express.
  • 11014 Coimbatore- LTT Express.
  • 11029 Mumbai Kolhapur Koyna Express.
  • 11055 LTT- Gorakhpur Express.
  • 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express.

READ | Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway phase 1 to be inaugurated by PM Modi today: All you need to know

Local trains suspended on multiple routes

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line – Suspended from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.
  • Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line – Suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
  • Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road – Suspended from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm.
  • Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Suspended from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm.
  • Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi – Suspended from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm.
  • Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra – Suspended from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.