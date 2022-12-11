Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today due to mega block, check timings and other details

Mumbai: Local train services to be affected on Sunday due to mega block (file photo)

Mumbai: Central Railway will on Sunday, December 11, operate a mega block on its suburban sections for 5th and 6th lines for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

It will be carrying out work on Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th lines from 9 am to 1 pm. Due to this, some local trains will remain cancelled and some trains will run late, it said.

“The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said in a press statement.

Following trains will be delayed by 10-15 minutes

11010 Pune- Mumbai Sinhagad Express.

17611 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Rajya Rani Express.

12124 Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen.

13201 Patna-LTT Express.

17221 Kakinada-LTT Express.

12126 Pune- Mumbai Pragati Express.

22160 Chennai-Mumbai Express.

12168 Banaras- LTT Express.

12321 Howrah- Mumbai Mail.

12812 Hatia- LTT Express.

11014 Coimbatore- LTT Express.

11029 Mumbai Kolhapur Koyna Express.

11055 LTT- Gorakhpur Express.

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express.

Local trains suspended on multiple routes