Mumbai local trains resume services for general public today, here's all you need to know

In good news for the Mumbai local train passengers, the Maharashtra government has started the suburban train services for the general public in Mumbai today (February 1).

It is to be noted though that the general public can make use of the local train services in Mumbai but only with restricted timings. The local trains are going to be available during different time slots — from the start of the day to 7 am, from 12 pm to 4 pm, and then from 9 pm to the end of the day.

It will be restricted to essential personnel for the rest of the time.

"The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm," an order of the state government said.

For those travelling by local trains in Mumbai, here are some important guidelines that they have to follow before boarding the Mumbai local:

- The local train services in Mumbai are available for all from the first service till 7 am, noon to 4 pm, and 9 pm to the last service. - For the rest of the time, only those in essential services such as frontline workers and healthcare staff, single women travellers, and those with a special pass from the state government can travel on the local trains.

- Wearing face masks is mandatory for passengers on the local trains.

- The local train passengers are also advised to maintain social distancing.

- The authorities earlier appealed to the travellers to follow standard operating protocols in the station or on the trains.

The government's decision to resume Mumbai locals came soon after the lockdown restrictions were extended till February 28.