Mumbai local trains news: BIG update for daily passengers

As the Maharashtra government extended the full lockdown in the state till June 1, the restrictions that already in place on Mumbai Local Trains will continue as before.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that only frontline health workers and state government staff are currently allowed to use the services of suburban trains, the monorail, and metro trains amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

The reply on Mumbai local trains from the state government came when the Bombay HC bench was hearing a plea filed by the Cooperative Banks Employees Union (CBEU) seeking permission to travel to work by local trains, metro, and monorail services in the city.

Who can travel in Mumbai local trains?

The guidelines say that Mumbai local trains will run only for essential services at the moment and with the new curbs. Only government personnel and those in emergency services would be allowed to use suburban trains, metro, and mono services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On the other hand, doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, and clinical staff – will be issued travel passes based on their identification. In other news, on anticipated lines, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it has decided to extend the ongoing stringent lockdown-type restrictions across the state till June 1.

As per the new directives, Mumbai suburban trains will not permit regular commuters but only those engaged in essential services and other pre-notified categories. At the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, all ministers belonging to Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress supported the need to extend the lockdown.

The state also made it mandatory for any persons entering the state by any mode of transport to carry a Covid-19 negative report which is issued within 48 hours before his/her arrival. The government has directed the local Disaster Management Authorities to keep tight vigils over rural markets and APMCs to ensure covid appropriate behavior.