Mumbai local trains latest news: BIG news for passengers about online ticket booking - Details inside

To further ease passengers' journey, the General Manager of Central Railway, Anil Kumar Lahoti, on Tuesday, said that fully COVID-19 vaccinated passengers who want to travel by the Mumbai local trains will now be able to get railway tickets via the unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application.

"Railways has linked UTS Mobile app with Universal pass of Maharashtra government which will allow fully vaccinated local commuters to book tickets on their phones," Lahoti told ANI.

"UTS app for Android is already available and the iOS app will be available by tonight. So this facility of UTS app for local train passes can be used from tomorrow morning," Lahoti added.

For the unversed, passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, the Maharashtra government on August 15 resumed local train services for people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by availing an online e-pass.

In other news, Western Railways, which operates the Mumbai local train services, recently, also planned to allow people with non-AC first- or second-class tickets or seasonal passes to travel in the AC trains and pay the difference during the train journey.

While speaking to Indian Express, General Manager Western Railways, Alok Kansal, revealed that this decision was taken to make sure that passengers can take advantage of the experience of traveling in an AC train. Kansal also said that this experiment will be brought to fruition in a month and detailed information about it will be provided soon.