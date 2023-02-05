Mumbai: Local train services to be affected today for 5 hours due to jumbo block on Western Railway, check time (file photo)

Mumbai news: Indian Railways will on Sunday (February 5) operate mega blocks on multiple lines in Mumbai. The Western Railway said that it will undertake a jumbo block of five hours on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations. The block will be from 10.35 am to 03.35 pm in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

During the mega block, no trains will be dealt from platform number. 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Borivali station. "To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 5th February, 2023," WR said in a statement.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon. Due to block, some Up & Down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station.

Apart from this, the Central Railway has also announced a mega block for today on UP and Down lines between Matunga to Mulund. The block will be from 11.05 hours to 03.55 pm, while there will be another block on UP and Down harbour lines between Wadala Road to Mankhurd.

