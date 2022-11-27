Mumbai local train services to be affected today as Central Railway operates mega block, check details

Mumbai local train services to be affected today as Central Railway operates mega block (file photo)

People in Mumbai may face some difficulty while travelling by local trains on Sunday, November 27 as the Central Railway has announced that it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. Check the details below:

Matunga – Mulund Up & Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line after Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Further, these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Also, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.