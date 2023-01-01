Mumbai local train services to be affected today as Central Railway operates mega block (file photo)

Indian Railways: Passengers in Mumbai may face inconvenience on Sunday (January 1) as Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections. This is being done to carry out various engineering and maintenance work.

However, during the block period, special locals will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. Also, trans harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during this time.

Central Railway has said that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Check the details below:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Dn Slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further rediverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Mega Block on 01.01.2023. Matunga-Mulund Up Dn slow lines

Panvel-Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines.

Read here for details. https://t.co/9j8JcfKFhY December 31, 2022

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during the block period.

