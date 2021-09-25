Mumbai local train news: Important update for students appearing for CET, MPSC exams

The Western Railways on Friday allowed candidates appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) and Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam to travel using the local suburban trains. The Western Railways in a fresh order said that the tickets to such students will be issued after they will produce valid hall tickets.

“The candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam up to 10th October and candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) exam scheduled on 25th September will be issued with suburban train tickets on production of valid hall ticket,” the Western Railway said.

Students appearing for CET, which will be held till October 10, and MPSC, which will be held today (September 25), will get tickets at the stations only after they will produce valid identity cards and hall tickets for examinations.

The announcement comes after the Central Railway earlier this month announced that Mumbai local trains will be open to students appearing for exams or college, university final year examinations. The local trains were earlier were only allowed for essential workers and fully vaccinated passengers.

The Central Railways had earlier also allowed the students appearing for the NEET UG 2021 to use the local trains, and to facilitate the same, additional booking counters were opened.

The Mumbai local trains, which are called the lifeline of the city public transport, have been shut for general public amid the COVID-19 pandemic and open only for essential workers.