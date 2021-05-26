Maharashtra lockdown 2021 news: BIG update over operations of Mumbai local trains

Currently, only government, BMC, and essential services staff are allowed to travel in the Mumbai local trains amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19

Mumbai local train services are unlikely to resume for the general public anytime soon. State cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday, while talking to the media, said the Mumbai local trains may not open their doors for the general public for at least the next 15 days as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The minister said that social distancing will not be possible in local trains, therefore the trains will continue to ply for essential services staffers only at the moment.

Currently, only government, BMC, and essential services staff are allowed to travel in the Mumbai local trains amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Maharashtra 'unlock' process

Wadettiwar, who is also the Relief and Rehabilitation minister, said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is considering easing the lockdown-like restrictions in a phase-wise manner in districts where COVID cases are on the decline.

He said that while the government would not relax the strict curbs in the red zone comprising 15 districts, it would consider relaxation in other districts.

Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are the districts where coronavirus cases are still on the rise, the minister said.

Meanwhile, as the positivity rate dropped to near 10% in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday had dropped a hint that the government might consider easing some of the Covid-19 restrictions in a phased manner after June 1.

"The government will assess the situation in the last week of May. If the positivity rate falls below 10% and the number of active cases comes down, the state may consider easing some restrictions," Tope had told The Times of India.

As per media reports, the 'unlock' process is likely to happen in four phases. The first phase will see the reopening of shops selling non-essential products and services in a staggered manner.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for now. Mumbai's suburban local train services will resume for the general public only in the last phase of reopening.