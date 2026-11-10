Mumbai local train murder: Accused Roshan Suvarna claims he tried to save Mayank Lohar, says real attacker escaped

Roshan Suvarna, arrested for allegedly stabbing 22-year-old Mayank Lohar to death inside a Mumbai local train, has sought bail, claiming he was injured while trying to save the victim.

In a fresh development in the Mumbai local train murder case, accused Roshan Suvarna has denied stabbing 22-year-old Mayank Lohar and claimed that the actual attacker escaped after the incident.

Suvarna has filed a bail application, arguing that he was also assaulted during the incident and suffered injuries while attempting to intervene and save Lohar. He has alleged that he was wrongly implicated and questioned the reliability of the evidence collected by the police.

Lohar's family has opposed his bail plea through their lawyer, advocate Prince Upadhyay, who has described the accused's account as contradictory.

What happened inside the Churchgate-Nalasopara train?

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on June 23 when Suvarna and Lohar were travelling in the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local. As the train was between Andheri and Borivali, Lohar was allegedly stabbed. He died from his injuries before receiving medical treatment.

Police arrested Suvarna the next day, claiming they had traced him within 15 hours of the incident. The prosecution has relied on CCTV recordings, eyewitness accounts and videos captured by passengers on their mobile phones as evidence against him.

Suvarna claims another passenger attacked Lohar

In his bail application, Suvarna has offered a different account of what happened inside the train. He claimed that Lohar got into an argument with an unidentified man standing near the train's door. Suvarna said he tried to intervene, but the man allegedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the chest and abdomen.

According to his version, the chain was pulled between Goregaon and Malad, allowing the unidentified attacker to escape from the train.

Lohar was later taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Defence questions identification parade and weapon recovery

Suvarna has also challenged the test identification parade (TIP) conducted during the investigation. He claimed that two witnesses who identified him had allegedly watched CCTV footage before taking part in the identification exercise. The defence has argued that this raises doubts about the credibility of their identification.

The accused has further questioned the recovery of the alleged murder weapon. He claimed that the knife was recovered from another person, identified as Girish, rather than from him.

He has also argued that the CCTV footage does not show him attacking Lohar with a knife.

Victim's family calls accused's account contradictory

Lohar's family has opposed the bail application, disputing Suvarna's claim that he tried to save the victim. Advocate Prince Upadhyay, representing the family, has argued that the accused's version contains contradictions.

The family's lawyer has also pointed to the investigation involving CCTV footage from Andheri and Borivali stations, as well as mobile phone videos recorded by passengers travelling in the compartment.

These recordings are being examined for comparison, while the forensic laboratory's opinion is awaited. The court will consider the rival claims while hearing Suvarna's bail application.