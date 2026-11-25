Passengers panicked aboard a Nalasopara-Dadar local train after a man allegedly pulled out a blade hidden in his hair and injured himself when they tried to wake him in the handicapped compartment.

The incident reportedly began when commuters noticed the man sleeping inside the compartment and tried to wake him up. (Credit: Twitter)

A man allegedly injured himself with a blade inside the handicapped compartment of a Nalasopara-Dadar local train, triggering panic among passengers.

The incident reportedly began when commuters noticed the man sleeping inside the compartment and tried to wake him up. Instead of responding normally, he allegedly began shouting and pulled out a blade that he had hidden in his hair.

Passengers terrified as man attacks himself

The man then allegedly started attacking himself with the blade, sustaining injuries that left him bleeding. The sudden outburst frightened passengers, while the situation inside the compartment quickly turned chaotic.

The incident caused panic among commuters travelling on the local train.