Mumbai likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Mumbai is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

The weather agency also predicted the occurrence of high tides of 4.57 metres at 11:38 am on Saturday.

Following the IMD alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked citizens to stay away from the seashore.

IMD had earlier predicted that the metropolis and surrounding areas could get intermittent moderate to heavy rain with "the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Saturday.

On Friday, several places in Mumbai witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains.

Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas of Mumbai such as Sion, Matunga and Hindmata were waterlogged. Other areas that are waterlogged include Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli Naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuff parade, Chirabazar, CP Office, Byculla Police station.