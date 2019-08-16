Mumbai: LGBT people raise clamour for gender-neutral laws

Headlines

BGMI maker to invest more than Rs 1200 crore in India, these sectors to benefit

Boy takes bath on crowded road near Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station, viral video angers internet

These two persons are highest paid employee in Reliance, earn more than Mukesh Ambani, know their salary

Ananya Birla signs Rs 1,479 crore deal to buy Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s firm

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Last date soon to apply for this special FD, check benefits and interest rate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BGMI maker to invest more than Rs 1200 crore in India, these sectors to benefit

These two persons are highest paid employee in Reliance, earn more than Mukesh Ambani, know their salary

Boy takes bath on crowded road near Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station, viral video angers internet

Weight loss tips: Low carb vegetables to shed belly fat

Indian spices you must add to your daily diet

Motivational quotes by BTS’ Jungkook, RM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Eviction Interview | Avinash Sachdev on Abhishek, Elvish, Jiya

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

Kangana Ranaut asks 'is woman a washing machine which gets used' in viral video, fans react: Watch

Sushmita Sen pens emotional note as daughter Renee sings Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Taali trailer

Pankaj Tripathi expresses his disappointment with Censor Board's A-rating for OMG 2: 'Afsoos sirf itna hai ki...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: LGBT people raise clamour for gender-neutral laws

The petition calls for inclusivity in laws for protection of the community

article-main
Latest News

Rajvi Shukla

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two city youths have decided to take the next step in the assertion of LGBT rights and have more queer-friendly laws in the country. To enable their quest, Shrushti Mane and Varun Sardesai have started an online petition which has been uploaded on change.org. The petition calls for inclusivity in laws for protection of the community.

Shrushti Mane, founder of LGBT Mumbai, one of the most notable pages on Instagram, and Varun Sardesai aim to make the constitution of India more inclusive and more reliable for the LGBTQA+ community. At present, there are no specific laws in the constitution for protection against sexual harassment for transgender individuals and other non-binary genders.

The petition seeks for the gender-neutral laws, creation of zero-tolerance policies against the community at work, educational institutes and in public spaces and also, protection of LGBTQA individuals. It also demands a 24x7x365 suicide hot line to be provided by the government. The plea further mentions, "Longer we delay such a law that tackles homophobia and transphobia, the greater the toll it will take on the mental health of the LGBTQIA+ members."

Ankit Bhuptani, an LGBT activist said, "My focus is on LGBT inclusion in education and workspaces. If we talk about anti-bullying laws, no laws are mentioning LGBTQ. Many students drop out because of bullying. If there are laws which protect them then they will have the courage to attend and approach their teachers in case of any bullying instance." He further mentions the importance of inclusion "When we started including LGBTQ in conversations and the constitution, we can empower them," adds Bhuptani.

Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist told DNA, "We are citizens of a free country and everyone has the right

to have their own gender identity. This petition is a way of ending the hide and seek game where topics like these are buried and thrown away."

The petition ends on the note, "The government must bring in a legislation that protects the rights of 10.4 crore Indians and ensures that they are treated with equality and dignity."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Mahindra Thar available with massive discount ahead of Thar EV concept unveil, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE