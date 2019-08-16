Mumbai: LGBT people raise clamour for gender-neutral laws

The petition calls for inclusivity in laws for protection of the community

Two city youths have decided to take the next step in the assertion of LGBT rights and have more queer-friendly laws in the country. To enable their quest, Shrushti Mane and Varun Sardesai have started an online petition which has been uploaded on change.org. The petition calls for inclusivity in laws for protection of the community.

Shrushti Mane, founder of LGBT Mumbai, one of the most notable pages on Instagram, and Varun Sardesai aim to make the constitution of India more inclusive and more reliable for the LGBTQA+ community. At present, there are no specific laws in the constitution for protection against sexual harassment for transgender individuals and other non-binary genders.

The petition seeks for the gender-neutral laws, creation of zero-tolerance policies against the community at work, educational institutes and in public spaces and also, protection of LGBTQA individuals. It also demands a 24x7x365 suicide hot line to be provided by the government. The plea further mentions, "Longer we delay such a law that tackles homophobia and transphobia, the greater the toll it will take on the mental health of the LGBTQIA+ members."

Ankit Bhuptani, an LGBT activist said, "My focus is on LGBT inclusion in education and workspaces. If we talk about anti-bullying laws, no laws are mentioning LGBTQ. Many students drop out because of bullying. If there are laws which protect them then they will have the courage to attend and approach their teachers in case of any bullying instance." He further mentions the importance of inclusion "When we started including LGBTQ in conversations and the constitution, we can empower them," adds Bhuptani.

Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist told DNA, "We are citizens of a free country and everyone has the right

to have their own gender identity. This petition is a way of ending the hide and seek game where topics like these are buried and thrown away."

The petition ends on the note, "The government must bring in a legislation that protects the rights of 10.4 crore Indians and ensures that they are treated with equality and dignity."