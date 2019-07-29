Mumbai: Lectures, simulator to improve bikers' riding

In a first, Mumbaikars can get a refresher course in riding two-wheelers on a simulator at the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO). This comes at a time when 59% of the total vehicles registered in Mumbai are two-wheelers and also the fact that one-third of road fatalities involve two-wheeler riders.

The course is already available for those a seeking Learners' License.

At present, the simulator has been installed in a mini truck. RTO officials said that they have taken help from an NGO called United Way India (UWI) to set up the simulator. Together, they are also providing theoretical training on responsibly and efficiently riding a two-wheeler.

HOW IT WORKS For every batch of 30 to 40 people, the lectures along with the simulator take around 45 minutes

The training session involves sensitising peers on safe-riding practices through biker sensitisation, one-to one-interaction, group sessions, etc.

"Currently, there is no formal refresher course for two-wheeler riders. We welcome those who want to try their hand on this simulator and also give refresher test on this machine," said A Deshpande, who heads the Andheri RTO.

This is being done as bikers usually do not undergo any formal training before or after getting their driving license. Such training is needed as at present, despite there being motor driving schools, there is no proper methodology for training motorists to ride a two-wheeler. Many applicants learn it from their family members, friends with borrowed two-wheelers. The end result is riders indulging in rash riding, over-speeding, driving in the wrong lane, breaking signals, and breaching of traffic rules.

In fact, when things get worse, people riding or sitting pillion on a two-wheeler are prone to fatalities. As per statistics maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), at least 33% of accident victims are two-wheeler riders. In sheer numbers, out of the total 1.47 lakh road accident deaths recorded in 2017, 48,746 people died in accidents involving two-wheelers. Moreover, 49.90% of them were in the age group of 18-35 years.

It's been nearly three months now that this machine has been kept at Andheri RTO on trial basis. It so far has received a luke warm response. On average, nearly 450 people come for learners' license test for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers at Andheri RTO every day.

"We are carrying out this training three days a week. As of today, 1,500 odd people have been provided with theoretical lectures of which 500-odd people also showed interest in getting hands-on training on the simulator," said Ajay Govale, Director (Community Impact), United Way India.

Till date, UWI has trained over 7,245 youngsters in safe two-wheeler riding, formed a total of 88 Road Safety Clubs with the help of trained students, who have in turn carried out 297 awareness activities on road safety.