Mumbai: Lalbaug mandal steps in to help Tiware dam victims

With an aim to provide household material help and rebuild the affected villagers' houses, Lalbaug-based Ganpati mandal has stepped forward to help the victims who lost their houses and livelihood after the Tiware dam breached in Chiplun tehsil of Ratnagiri district earlier this month.

The members of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganeshgalli, provided necessary materials to the villagers last week, in order to help them rebuild their houses and start a new lease of life. Around 32 families of the village adjacent to the dam who lost their family members and suffered a heavy loss after their house washed away, were provided helping hand by the mandal.

Around 40 members of the mandal, visited villages to distribute the household materials. While materials of more than five lakh rupees were distributed, the mandal members said their focus was to help villagers by providing basic needy material rather than giving them monetary support.

Speaking about the initiative, Adhwait Pedhamkar, a mandal member, said, “We had asked the villagers if they need any monetary support. But their need was to have basic needy materials rather than money. They were not in a condition to utilize monetary help in order to purchase household materials. So rather than giving money, we thought of distributing around 20 to 25 household materials like bedsheets, mat, utensils, raw food items, oil, etc which they can use in daily household chores.”

