Mumbai: 13 labourers injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapses

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai`s Bandra Kurla Complex in the early hours of Friday, injuring 13 labourers. Mumbai police and fire brigade personnel are at the spot.

A portion of the under-construction flyover connecting BKC Main Road and Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am.

"13 people have sustained minor injuries & have been shifted to a hospital. There is no life loss & no person is missing," DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe said.

An official of the fire brigade informed that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. They are conducting inspections at the site to check whether people have been trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.