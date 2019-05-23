Mumbai: Kandivali boy crushed as car lift falls on him

Nihal Vaswani, an only child, got trapped under the ramp of the hydraulic lift, which at the time had a car that had just been parked on it

A six-year-old boy was crushed after a lift of the car stacker system in his building in Kandivali West collapsed on him while he was playing on Wednesday.

Nihal Vaswani, an only child, got trapped under the ramp of the hydraulic lift, which at the time had a car that had just been parked on it.

The tragedy occurred around 11 am at Veena Santoor building, when the security guard was parking cars using the stacker after having washed them, the police said.

"A WagonR had just been lifted on the stacker when Nihal came running under it with a friend, Ayush Shah. A glitch caused it to come down abruptly, pinning Nihal down," a police officer said.

"Nihal's friend, Ayush Shah, sustained bruises on his shoulders but managed to get away and alert others near the spot. Everyone including Vaswani's father tried to lift the ramp but the car was on it," said the officer, refusing to come on record.

Only after the car owner reversed the vehicle were they able to lift the ramp and rush a heavily bleeding Vaswani to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was sent to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem.

"We are trying to find out what caused the ramp to collapse. Once we have finished interrogating the residents and the security personnel, the accused will be booked under the Indian Penal Code and an FIR lodged," said Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector of Kandivali police station.

Police reports state the society had acquired occupation certificate (OC) for the building two years ago. And the builder had installed the car stacker Last month. In their police statements, the residents blamed the builder for shoddy construction.

"The car stacker was erected near the drainage line, which is illegal. There are many such instances of negligence. The builder should be held accountable," a resident anonymously told DNA.

"Vaswani was a playful child and he was always watched by his parents. We have never heard, let alone see such a dreadful thing happen," he said.

Nihal Vaswani's father is in the travel business, where he supplies cars for hire.