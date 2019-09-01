Mumbai ka Manifesto: 'Govt should save recreational spaces, conserve playgrounds'

There are 27 open spaces that are still lying with NGOs or private party having association with politicians from the BJP and Shiv Sena.

The BMC is giving a final shape for open space policy that includes recreational grounds (RGs) and playgrounds (PGs) in the city. However, the big question is when will the BMC take back its gardens from private NGOs, given for maintenance. There are 27 open spaces that are still lying with NGOs or private party having association with politicians from the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Activists from the city have often raised questions that the civic body does not show enthusiasm to take back these gardens or open spaces from politicians' clutches. These gardens are reportedly used for commercial purposes and often disallow entry to common citizens. At present, the BMC has interim policy for open spaces wherein it can give to private parties for 11 months' lease or till permanent policy comes into effect. However, activists say that since new policy is being prepared, open spaces should not be given to any private parties.

Zoru Bhathena, environmentalist says as per the rule every area, there should be 25 to 30 % reserved as open area. "Every BMC wards should have 25 to 30% open corresponding to total area," said Bhathena. He added that since the first development plan of the city was prepared in 1960s, there has been intention to take open spaces for different infrastructure purposes. Nayna Kathpalia, Trustee of NAGAR, a city-based NGO says that the open space should be conserved and maintained and there should be stress in the city's development plan for 2014-34.

"At present, the availability of Public Open Spaces in Mumbai is a meagre 1.28 sq mt per person. This is far below the mandated requirements," said Kathpalia.

