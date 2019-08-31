Mumbai Ka Manifesto: Done with teaching profession, many switching over to greener pastures

Teachers are an integral part of education, a ray of hope for parents and caretaker for students. Without them, the foundation of education can tremble, but sadly, they are on their way to opt for 'other' job offers as they are tired with the ill-treatment meted out to them. Without going any far, we looked at the teachers working under the umbrella of University of Mumbai (MU) and heard their problems, demands and suggestions.

The oldest state university, MU, still has 30 per cent vacant teaching positions in its colleges, confirms Dr Rohini Shivabalan, executive committee member of Bombay University and College Teachers' Union (BUCTU).

"The University Grants Commission (UGC), keeps on making policies concerning the teachers. However, the implementation is where we lag at. Neither the state government and MU wants to invest money in higher education," she said. According to her, while the aided college teachers are chained by the government's ignorance, the unaided college treat their teachers as 'domestic servant'.

"The four key points that revolves around teachers are - salary, students, management and administration. However, in most of the cases, nothing goes correctly which leads to either they go abroad for teaching and who continue to stay here, opt for other jobs that includes coaching classes," she added.

This year, as per the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, fewer candidates were interested in the teacher-training courses that led to 11 per cent dip in admissions in courses like Bachelor of Education (BEd). Meanwhile, the ad hoc professors, at the varsity and college level, also called as teachers on clock-hour basis or part-timers are yet waiting for 'permanent position'. As per Shirish Mathuria, an ad hoc professor, he has been paid Rs 7,000 pm.

"Have you heard about being a part-time employee even after working for nine and a half years with a college? It must be a new thing, but I'm not alone. There's a Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 difference in my pay scale and a permanent employee. Forget about other provisions which is my right, I do not even have a job security," said Mathuria.

Teachers have been protesting against both state government and MU regarding the absence of rights since 2000s. Even after several protests in both Mumbai and across Maharashtra, they feel it's unheard of. "If we are degraded this way, it will only directly affect the education system that is wholly connected to be the face of tomorrow - students," Dr. Shivbalan added.

THEY ARE STUDENTS’ BEST CARETAKER

Poor pay package and tiring workload are slowly forcing them to move out

THEIR DEMANDS

Improved fee structure and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission

Filling up of vacant spots in aided colleges

Permanent position to teachers in unaided colleges and self-financed courses

Following of guidelines created by the UGC in all aspects

Spending more on Higher and Technical Education

Maintaining transparency while appointing Vice Chancellor, Pro-VC, Registrar at the varsity

Bhalchandra Mungekar and Vaibhav Narwade

The govt is heading towards privatisation which results in private colleges flourishing despite the fact that the quality of education there is no better than compared to aided colleges. It is a psychological makeup which is creating a mind-set that private colleges are far better. â€•Bhalchandra Mungekar, former MU Vice Chancellor

Colleges that offer self-financing courses are real culprits. Overall 90% teachers in city colleges are on temporary basis. What kind of job security have they been offered? Teachers are in constant pressure, with work load and management continuously plaguing them. â€•Vaibhav Narwade, president, MUCTA

