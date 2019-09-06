Headlines

Mumbai ka Manifesto: City's health should keep pace with development, say citizens

Environment should keep pace with the development of the city feel the advanced locality management (ALMs). ALMs and citizens complain that not enough is done when it comes to environment and health.

Ashutosh M. Shukla

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

Among the other issues that they feel should be taken up are recycle policy for city, implementation of law against encroachments, illegalities and corruption. They also feel that citizens opinion should be considered in development projects. Citizens demand better east-west connectivity and transportation, and proper policy for redevelopment of old buildings.

"Environment and health of the city and citizens is the biggest concern. They need to do something about it. There has to be a clear policy that industrial units and residential areas should not be close to each other. They need to ensure that proper treatment is given to waste. There are areas like Mahul where it is difficult for people to live," said Rajkumar Sharma of Almanac, an umbrella body of associations in Chembur area.

Echoing his views on environment, cleanliness and treatment of waste, other citizens group said that it was high time the Maximum City had a recycle policy in place. "Israel is a small country, but it recycles everything and has water supply 24 hours. Why do we not have recycle policy in place?" said Willie Shirsat, AGNI co-ordinator.



Residents said that law needs to be applied when it comes to encroachment, hawker issues, corruption and strict action in case of loss of life. "The government in power should take serious action incase of tragedies like Kamla Mills fire," said Anil Joseph, chairperson of Perry Road Residents Association.

Members of ALMs also highlighted clear policies on issues like open space which has been taking away open space from them. "There has to be a clear policy on it open spaces and they need to be with citizens. I am part of the hawking policy and that has not been implemented for a long time. There needs to be some headway on some issues that concern citizens," said Shirsat.

Reach out to us with your suggestions at manifesto@dnaindia.net

