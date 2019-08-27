Mumbai Ka DNA: 'Auto drivers refuse short-distance rides'

On the 5th day of the (Un)Fare campaign, Mumbai Ka DNA helpline received a flurry of complaints by its readers against auto drivers who refuse to ply the passengers to their preferred destination.

Jayaraj Rai, a resident of Raheja Estate, Kulupwadi, Borivali East took to Mumbai Ka DNA helpline number to complain about auto driver s refusing to ply his daughter from Raheja Estate to Borivali station every day. Rai told DNA, "My daughter is a lawyer, she leaves home at 8 am and gets late every day to work because auto drivers refuse to ply her. They give different reasons but we know it is because of the short distance."

Rai clicked a picture of the auto driver and his daughter who is clearly been seeing denied duty. The picture will be forwarded to the traffic authorities for further action.

Hear Me Out Readers have shown greater interest in sharing instances of refusal to ply by auto and cab drivers

A similar issue has come under the scanner of (Un)fare campaign from Aniket Bariwat, a 35-year-old Businessman living near Godhbandar road, Thane. He reached out to Mumbai Ka DNA and told, "Everyday auto drivers refuse to take me to a short distance of RS 22-30 from Ghodbandar road. They give different reasons and misbehaved with me telling me to mind my own business and one of them was also carrying illegal substance. I have clicked a picture as well." Bariwat sent pictures of six auto number drivers who denied to ply him at once. Also, a picture of the auto driver carrying illegal substance has been received by Mumbai Ka DNA helpline.

Another reader, Rajat Deokekar a Software Engineer and a resident of Marol says, "Today I was refused by almost 5-6 auto drivers to take me to Marol Naka from Seven Hills hospital. The distance is short, but that doesn't mean I don't have the right to use public transport. It is not just a matter of today but every day." Followed by which he also attached a picture of the number plate along with his complaint.

