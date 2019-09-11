Mumbai ka DNA: Auto driver overcharges woman

Mumbai ka DNA helpline gets a flurry of complaints against rickshaw wallahs and recently a woman passenger reached out to our helpline number when earlier in the morning she was overcharged for her journey from Kandivali to Western Expressway Highway Metro station.

Hemali Desai told DNA, "I take a rickshaw every day from Kandivali to WEH metro and today also, as usual, the meter showed Rs 128. But the driver told me his meter was not functioning properly and asked for extra money after which I told him that this is what I pay every day. Since it was a Muhurram holiday, there was not even much traffic. I gave him 150 Rs. and when I asked for my change, he refused. Even after arguing he did not return my money and forcefully took it. I clicked his picture and told him I will complain to which he replied saying he doesn't care."

Also, Rickshaw drivers refuse to take single passengers because they make more profit in sharing passengers. A chronic spot facing this problem is Mankhurd.

"I wanted to go Bandra from Mankhurd today morning where all the rickshaw drivers refused to take me. It was around 9:30 am in the morning when I wanted to go to Bandra to attend the Mount Mary Fare. In Mankhurd the rickshaw walahs do not take single passengers anywhere even if it the distance is far they take sharing passengers to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)," said Sanju Aguiar, a resident of Mankhurd.