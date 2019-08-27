Mumbai: Injured Govinda shifted to ICU, condition improves

Sawant was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital on the day of Dahi Handi, by the pathak members as he fell unconscious after two Govindas fell on him.

A 41-year-old, Sunil Sawant who suffered from traumatic quadriplegia, underwent an operation related to his spine injury after which he is now slowly able to move both his hands. Sawant was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital on the day of Dahi Handi, by the pathak members as he fell unconscious after two Govindas fell on him.



According to his family, Sawant is unable to move his legs yet, but his condition is improving. From a critical care ward, he has now been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital.



Amar Sawant, younger brother of Sunil, said, "After the incident he was traumatised because of which he was unable to speak. Movement of jaw might cause further complications in the operated part of the body. He has been shifted to another ICU ward." Sawant has a wife and 16-year-old son preparing for SSC exam this year. A few of other members of the family were a part of the Dahi Handi pathak too.



On primary observation, the doctors at KEM had said that he suffered from traumatic quadriplegia, which is paralysis caused by spinal injury. "Doctors will observe, note his recovery, and then decide on the further medical treatment or if he requires any more surgery," said Amar.



CT scan and other medical tests have been done. "He has been participating in the Dahi Handi festivities since childhood. This is an unexpected incident. Even we are not allowed to meet him since he is in the ICU ward," said Sunil's mother.



Sawant was at the base level to give support to the people climbing the tiers. He has medical insurance as he was part of the pathak and the family is in process of seeking insurance help.



Arun Patil, the committee member of the Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti (DHUSS), and coach of Mazgaon Govinda Pathak, said, "We haven't met the patient or his relatives yet. Since he has a medical insurance, we will talk to the company to process his insurance sooner to get him financial help."