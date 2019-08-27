Mumbai: Injured Govinda shifted to ICU, condition improves

Headlines

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore firm to take on Hero, Britannia; here’s how

'PM face for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Injured Govinda shifted to ICU, condition improves

Sawant was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital on the day of Dahi Handi, by the pathak members as he fell unconscious after two Govindas fell on him.

article-main
Latest News

Anagha Sawant

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 41-year-old, Sunil Sawant who suffered from traumatic quadriplegia, underwent an operation related to his spine injury after which he is now slowly able to move both his hands. Sawant was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital on the day of Dahi Handi, by the pathak members as he fell unconscious after two Govindas fell on him.

According to his family, Sawant is unable to move his legs yet, but his condition is improving. From a critical care ward, he has now been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital.

Amar Sawant, younger brother of Sunil, said, "After the incident he was traumatised because of which he was unable to speak. Movement of jaw might cause further complications in the operated part of the body. He has been shifted to another ICU ward." Sawant has a wife and 16-year-old son preparing for SSC exam this year. A few of other members of the family were a part of the Dahi Handi pathak too.

On primary observation, the doctors at KEM had said that he suffered from traumatic quadriplegia, which is paralysis caused by spinal injury. "Doctors will observe, note his recovery, and then decide on the further medical treatment or if he requires any more surgery," said Amar.

CT scan and other medical tests have been done. "He has been participating in the Dahi Handi festivities since childhood. This is an unexpected incident. Even we are not allowed to meet him since he is in the ICU ward," said Sunil's mother.

Sawant was at the base level to give support to the people climbing the tiers. He has medical insurance as he was part of the pathak and the family is in process of seeking insurance help.

Arun Patil, the committee member of the Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti (DHUSS), and coach of Mazgaon Govinda Pathak, said, "We haven't met the patient or his relatives yet. Since he has a medical insurance, we will talk to the company to process his insurance sooner to get him financial help."

Tragedy Strikes
Sunil Sawant was rushed to KEM Hospital by the pathak members in Lalbaug as he was seen lying down on the ground after two govindas fell on him. According to the doctors, he suffered from traumatic quadriplegia

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2023: Dos and don’ts to follow on this auspicious festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE