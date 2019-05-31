Mumbai: In search of 3rd partner, man loses Rs 3.5 lakh to dating site

54-year-old chartered accountant from Powai was duped to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakhs.

Dating website locanto.net which has been in the news for allegedly conning men and women by offering them convenient deals for selecting partners has once again come into bad light after a 54-year-old chartered accountant from Powai was duped to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakhs.

This is the second such case reported in the recent times after a 65-year-old man from Malad lost Rs 46 lakhs in just three days after the accused people who posed as genuine executives of the said website demanded money for providing him with a date.

Following two failed marriages, in which he divorced his first spouse and proceedings for separation with the other is under trial, the victim was looking for a date. "After years of living alone, the man started looking for a woman from dating sites in April. He came across this website and he tried to get in touch with an executive. A few days later, he received a call from a woman who introduced herself as Jenny. After a few casual discussions over the phone, Jenny asked for his requirements so that she can select someone for him. The victim who had already given his professional and personal details asked Jenny to shortlist a Bengali woman for him. Jenny then suggested him to pay Rs 830 for registration and also for getting a speed dating card as offered to the clients by the website," said a police officer.

After paying the said amount, the victim received a soft copy of the speed dating card on his phone. After seeing pictures of four women, the victim shortlisted one named Debjani Chakraborty who demanded a separate amount for striking a conversation. In the name of a privacy agreement, security deposits and other charges, the victim had already paid a significant amount but Chakraborty consistently denied to meet him. When he complained to Jenny, she redirected him to her boss Avinash.

"Avinash told him that as per company policy, the deal shall be fulfilled provided if he paid more cash as a deposit. The victim was assured that the money shall be refunded. However, he grew suspicious and wanted to call off the deal. Avinash then asked him to pay cancellation charges following which the victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday. The accused are being traced and the matter is being investigated," the officer added.

The police have registered the case under section 34 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.