Mumbai: IMD’s rain alert far off from reality

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has come under criticism from several private weather forecasting agencies as well as weather experts for its prediction of heavy rainfall on Monday due to which, not only schools and colleges remained shut but also a majority of people decided to apply for leave from their workplace fearing heavy rains.

It was around 9pm on Sunday that the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office tweeted, “Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools & colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts.” Interestingly on Monday between 8:30am to 8:30 pm Santacruz received 2.5 mm of rains while Colaba recorded 3.2 mm of rains.

Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK, shared that present weather forecasting models have their limitations and are at times way off from reality. “Whenever there is a heavy rain event, the next 24 to 48 hours are very crucial and that’s where current official forecasts are going wrong. The forecasters put a lot of emphasis on rainfall charts and are not able to predict accurately and hence they need to also use their judgement,” he suggested.

SLID SOUTHWARD Private weather forecaster Rajesh Kapadia said that upper air circulation which was present off Mumbai slid southwards and hence South Konkan and Goa are still experiencing heavy rainfall.

“Predicting weather is surely very challenging as dynamics keep changing, however by evening on Sunday it was very evident that besides few heavy spells there would not be much rain across Mumbai, Thane and most MMR region. So its actually shocking that the state government took a decision so late on Sunday to keep all schools and colleges shut based on IMD’s report,” said a weather expert.

“Unfortunately such wrong predictions ends up with people not taking IMD warnings seriously. Even post the heavy rains of July 2 as well as July 28 the warning for next day was not accurate,” said a weather enthusiast. IMD officials from Mumbai were unavailable for comment.