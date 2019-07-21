Mumbai: Illness pushes 71-year-old off high-rise

Headlines

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became top paid star, met a tragic end

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became top paid star, met a tragic end

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

DNA: How three trains derailed and Collided in Balasore at the same place, killing hundreds

24 ministers to take oath in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka cabinet, MI to clash against GT in IPL qualifier 2 & more | DNA News Wrap, May 26

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Packs Bags To Leave The House, Know Why

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Illness pushes 71-year-old off high-rise

Police said Bhattacharya was depressed from last two years due to pain in the backbone.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mrudula Bhattacharya, 71-year-old doctor committed suicide by jumping off from 19th floor of the high rise Saturday morning. Police said Bhattacharya was depressed from last two years due to pain in the backbone.


The deceased Bhattacharya is a resident of Norita building at Hiranandani, Powai. She was living with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 9.20 am. She opened a window in a bedroom wall and she jumped from it while other members of the family were elsewhere.

The incident came to light when a watchman of the society found Bhattacharya lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The family rushed her to the Hiranandani Hospital, Powai where she was declared dead before admission. "He suicide note indicated that she was fed up with life and wanted to end life due to illness. She also wrote that her son is suffering from blood cancer from last for two years," said Anil Pophale, senior inspector, Powai police station.

Ramesh Bhosale, police sub inspector said, "We have registered a case of accidental death and sent her body for postmortem."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Meet the only Indian to own Rs 21 crore Bugatti Chiron, he is neither a billionaire nor a celebrity

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

Kolkata Biryani: History behind adding potato to the meaty delicacy

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE