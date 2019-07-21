Mumbai: Illness pushes 71-year-old off high-rise

Police said Bhattacharya was depressed from last two years due to pain in the backbone.

Mrudula Bhattacharya, 71-year-old doctor committed suicide by jumping off from 19th floor of the high rise Saturday morning. Police said Bhattacharya was depressed from last two years due to pain in the backbone.



The deceased Bhattacharya is a resident of Norita building at Hiranandani, Powai. She was living with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 9.20 am. She opened a window in a bedroom wall and she jumped from it while other members of the family were elsewhere.The incident came to light when a watchman of the society found Bhattacharya lying in a pool of blood on the ground. The family rushed her to the Hiranandani Hospital, Powai where she was declared dead before admission. "He suicide note indicated that she was fed up with life and wanted to end life due to illness. She also wrote that her son is suffering from blood cancer from last for two years," said Anil Pophale, senior inspector, Powai police station.Ramesh Bhosale, police sub inspector said, "We have registered a case of accidental death and sent her body for postmortem."