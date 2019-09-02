Mumbai: Human chain & slogans to save Aarey trees

'Aarey Bachao, Mumbai Bachao', is what hundreds of Mumbaikars were sloganeering while forming a straight human chain holding placards and posters on a rainy Sunday morning. These people have come forward in a bid to save 2,646 trees inside Aarey which has been approved to be cut for the Metro rail car shed.

Men, women and children, not just from the western suburbs but also from far off areas like Kalyan, Palghar and Panvel came in big numbers. The people started gathering by 10.30 am and several meters long human chain began taking shape in a straight line parallel to the Metro rail barricades put up on the road.

Behind these barricades is the huge plot of land that will go for constructing a car shed for Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 which proposes to have its car shed at Aarey. The protest was supposed to be till 1 pm, however, people continued to drop in.

"I left at 9 am from my home to attend this protest. With the climate change happening there is a need for trees and forests, which is currently depleting. We are open to development but the government should look for an alternate site for their car shed and stop cutting trees," said Tina Kedia, a student and resident of Ulhasnagar.

The protestors criticised the government's plan to clear trees and reclaim land from the sea to build Metro lines and the Coastal road while doing little to check the rise of private vehicles on the roads.

"The long human chain is an indication that people do not want trees of Aarey to be cut," said A Bhattacharya, member, Aarey Conservation Group.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed cutting of trees for the car shed. In the past couple of days, there has been stern opposition brewing from various corners of the city against this decision.