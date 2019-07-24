Mumbai: HDIL rapped for allotting flats without permits

Prominent real estate developer HDIL has run afoul of the authorities for handing over flats in one of its sprawling properties in Kurla to their buyers without obtaining a bundle of certifications.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has sent a notice to HDIL Galaxy Apartments in Kurla East stating they have violated regulations by allotting flats without occupation certificates, lift clearance and fire completion certificate.

The notice also says they will have to submit completion certificates for the complex's 17-storey wings A, B, C, D, E and F. It adds that the flats in these wings should ideally be vacated within 30 days.

Many buyers had booked flats in 2009, when HDIL had started construction, at the rate of Rs 4,500 per square feet. People who had made the bookings were supposed to get possession in 2011, but they were given a fit-out possession in 2014 in A, B and E wings. Buildings C, D and F are not yet complete.

Case Of Missing Clearances SRA sends a notice to HDIL Galaxy Apartments in Kurla East The complex has six 17-storey wings But they don’t have occupation certificate, lift clearance and fire completion certificates

The builder took maintenance fees for two years from buyers in A, B and E wings. They also paid development charges, society formation charges and property tax in advance. But none of this was submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

One of our realty sources looped in on the matter said, "The developer forced people to take possession by giving them fit-outs. The possession letter was used to give part possession of the flats illegally." The source added, "Those running SRA have failed in their duty. Possession has been given in the absence of necessary documentation."

Caught in the middle are innocent buyers, who have to suffer the consequences. "For a few months, tankers used to supply us water but BMC stopped that. The civic body said HDIL had not paid property tax, so supplying water or electricity to the building would be difficult. We brought this up with company MD Sunny Wadhawan, but no action was taken. Members of A, B and E wings had to crowdfund to pay pending tax worth Rs 50 lakh," said a society member in confidence.

"We went to the BMC and registered our three wings A, B and E as Builder-Non-cooperative housing society. Them the civic body gave us legal water connection and power supply. The lift company, Schindler, has given the completion certificate to the builder, but they have not yet submitted it to the BMC," said another member.

This correspondent's efforts to reach the developer didn't elicit any response.