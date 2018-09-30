Mumbai govindas to form 5-tier human pyramid in Spain

A team of 18 govindas will be performing in the cultural competition as guest participants at Spain on October 6 and 7.

The core member of Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS) had received an invitation to visit Spain and perform as a guest, few days after the Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra.

Arun Patil, a member of Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, said, "We will be visiting different places like Vilafranca, Barcelona in Spain during this visit. This is a good opportunity for us to learn new techniques used by them to form a human pyramid. The maximum human pyramid formed by them is of 10-tier.

They practice for the entire year. While even they have a traditional culture to form the human pyramid, we will surely learn new technical ways to form the human pyramid. It will be an exchange of ideas."

The team initially faced challenges to raise the travel cost as well as to get visa. Speaking about the challenges, Patil, further said, "We have two sponsors who have funded our travel. We are still in talks with a few other people and organization who will be able to sponsor us. We did not approach the state government because it will be a lengthy and time-consuming process. We had to arrange everything in very less time."

The team will travel on October 1, Monday night and will be back on October 10, Wednesday. "We will be performing four to five-tier human pyramid in Barcelona and Vilafranca," added Patil.

Earlier in September 2014, 16 members women team from DHUSS had visited Times Square in New York for the competition. This will be the third time that a team of Dahi Handi members will be visiting a foreign country to showcase their talent of forming the pyramid.