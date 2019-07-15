Mumbai: Govandi woman dies, doctors suspect swine flu

The BMC's public health department has says they would take up the case in the Death Review Committee before confirming she died of the flu

A 26-year-old woman who succumbed to a rain-related illness on Saturday is suspected to be the city's first victim of swine flu in monsoon this year. The BMC's public health department has said they would take up the case in the Death Review Committee before confirming she died of the flu.

Danishta Khan, a Govandi resident, had been admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel in the first week of July. She was diagnosed with swine flu and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. She also had diabetes.

Around 43 cases have been recorded by the epidemiology cell of the civic health department in the first month of monsoon this year, as per data obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act. The monsoon report released by the public health department did not mention any swine flu cases.

Every alternate year has seen an increase in the number of swine flu cases during the monsoon. Last July, there were zero cases of swine flu.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said of Khan: "She was being treated in the MICU ward for swine flu. She died on Saturday, July 13. Her reports for the leptospirosis ELISA test were also positive." He added, "We are in the process of confirming if she died of swine flu."