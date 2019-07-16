Mumbai: Ghatkopar man stabs pregnant daughter to death

A 22-year-old woman who was four months pregnant has allegedly been killed by her father at Ghatkopar, the police said. The police said the accused stabbed her neck and head 14 times, killing her.

The deceased, Minakshi Brijesh Chaurasia, was a resident of Shivpuri Chawl at Ghatkopar. The accused, Rajkumar Chaurasia, 50, resides in Matunga.

According to the police, Rajkumar had fixed Minakshi's marriage with his friend's son in Uttar Pradesh last year. Rajkumar had already distributed invitation cards to his relatives. But Minakshi refused to marry according to her father's choice.

The police said she was in love with a pan shop owner at Ghatkopar, called Brijesh. They were seeing each other for two years before Minakshi ran away from home to get married to him seven months ago. Rajkumar eventually accepted their relationship.

On Saturday, Rajkumar invited Minakshi to stay with him and her mother as she was pregnant. Minakshi happily agreed. Rajkumar asked her to meet him at an auto stand at Ghatkopar at 10.30 pm on Saturday, When she got there, he killed her becasue he was bitter, the police said, as she had called of the marriage which he fixed.

At 7 the next morning, a couple found her bloodied body lying on the footpath and onformed the police.

The police sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors confirmed about her pregnancy.

The Mulund police have registered a case of double murder against Rajkumar, for allegedly killing Minakshi and her infant.